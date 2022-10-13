Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 145,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of VBR traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,182. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.13.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.