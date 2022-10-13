Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,772 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOO traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.76. 77,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,225,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $363.60 and its 200-day moving average is $370.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $326.85 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

