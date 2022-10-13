Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,658,000 after acquiring an additional 27,532 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 194,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,272,000 after buying an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1,737.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,126,000 after purchasing an additional 125,475 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period.

IVOO stock opened at $151.96 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $148.11 and a 12-month high of $197.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.25.

