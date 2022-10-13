Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $11,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after buying an additional 158,106 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 41,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.41. 100,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,308,126. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.99 and a 1 year high of $55.07.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.