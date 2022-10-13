Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Kearns & Associates LLC

Kearns & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 23.4% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.14. 71,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,592,868. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $178.52 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

