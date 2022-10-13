Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 51,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,828. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.75.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

