Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Wealth Architects LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.09. The company had a trading volume of 162,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,828. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.36 and a 200-day moving average of $137.75.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

