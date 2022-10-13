Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.8% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after acquiring an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after acquiring an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,557,000 after acquiring an additional 239,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,104,000 after acquiring an additional 147,250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,148. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.63 and a 200 day moving average of $137.85.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

