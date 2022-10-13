Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Rise Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after buying an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after buying an additional 254,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after buying an additional 143,564 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,557,000 after buying an additional 239,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,104,000 after buying an additional 147,250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.12. The company had a trading volume of 62,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,148. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

