Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 830,255 shares.The stock last traded at $23.39 and had previously closed at $23.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.93.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

