Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Vector Group Stock Up 0.3 %

VGR stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03. Vector Group has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.70 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,630 shares in the company, valued at $555,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile



Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Articles

