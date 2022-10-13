Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Veeco Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

VECO stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.75. 4,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,882. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $861.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 14,261 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.