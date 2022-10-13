Velas (VLX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.54 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $103.93 million and $1.54 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Velas has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00080647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00059566 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000541 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015977 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00026253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000332 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001463 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007276 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,362,351,910 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas (VLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Velas has a current supply of 2,362,351,939.5551543. The last known price of Velas is 0.04473993 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $1,510,638.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

