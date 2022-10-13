Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Lowered to $50.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.11. The stock had a trading volume of 72,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,601. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 737.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Ventas by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ventas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

