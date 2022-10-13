VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $0.33

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.34. VEON shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 6,247 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $587.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

VEON ( NASDAQ:VEON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in VEON by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 373,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 21,747 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in VEON by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,651,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 30,493 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in VEON by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in VEON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in VEON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.