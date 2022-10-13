VeraBank N.A. Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.2% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $2,341,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $139.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.05. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $247.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.