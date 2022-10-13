Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. Verastem has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 100.92% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Verastem by 417.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 4,158,108 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 190.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,103,806 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,165,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verastem by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 942,280 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

