Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.50.
Verastem Stock Down 10.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. Verastem has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Verastem by 417.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 4,158,108 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 190.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,103,806 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,165,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verastem by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 942,280 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Verastem
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
