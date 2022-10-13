Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VRNT. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

VRNT stock opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.20.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 14,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $556,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,474.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 14,598 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $556,621.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,474.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,743 shares of company stock worth $5,099,621. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth $150,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

See Also

