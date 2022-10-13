VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $175.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.98. VeriSign has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $257.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.90 and its 200 day moving average is $184.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at $139,086,779.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in VeriSign by 8.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 495,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in VeriSign by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

