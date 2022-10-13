Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Up to $20.69

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.69, but opened at $21.34. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $20.62, with a volume of 32,772 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VET. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

