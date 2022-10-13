Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.95 million and approximately $110,151.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000968 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,935.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00022161 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00265749 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00119530 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.98 or 0.00744936 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.71 or 0.00563880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00263274 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,221,847 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate VTC through the process of mining. Vertcoin has a current supply of 65,218,397. The last known price of Vertcoin is 0.18578208 USD and is down -3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $71,522.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://vertcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

