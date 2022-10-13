Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Down 5.7%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.74. 9,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 879,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EVTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Vertical Aerospace from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th.
Vertical Aerospace Trading Down 3.3 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38.
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
