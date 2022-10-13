Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Down 5.7%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.74. 9,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 879,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Vertical Aerospace from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Vertical Aerospace Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 29,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $910,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

