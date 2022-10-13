Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Vertiv from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.55.

NYSE:VRT opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

