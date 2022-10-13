Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of VSCO traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,600. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.48. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 140,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

