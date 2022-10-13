Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.85

Shares of Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and traded as low as $31.27. Virginia National Bankshares shares last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 5,308 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $168.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.64.

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 260.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $400,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 14.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $1,517,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $4,187,000. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

