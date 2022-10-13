VirtualMeta (VMA) Price Hits $0.0279 on Exchanges

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $64.19 million and approximately $2,201.00 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,954.76 or 0.26403905 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00010312 BTC.

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.03204086 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

