Visa (NYSE:V) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Truist Financial

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

NYSE V traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.21. 148,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,422,203. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.25. Visa has a 1 year low of $174.83 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $342.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that Visa will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

