Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

VSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $863.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

