VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives $138.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on VMW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMware

VMware Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,049 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in VMware by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,430 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in VMware by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,279 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after buying an additional 57,026 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in VMware by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,122,174 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $245,918,000 after buying an additional 991,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $105.95 on Thursday. VMware has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.88 and its 200 day moving average is $114.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

