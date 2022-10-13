VMware (NYSE:VMW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of VMware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.91.

VMware stock opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. VMware has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMware

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,555 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in VMware by 181.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in VMware by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,270,855 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $379,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,482 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in VMware by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,195,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 16.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $663,314,000 after purchasing an additional 836,024 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

