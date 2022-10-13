VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of VNET Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.20 to $5.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

VNET Group Price Performance

VNET Group stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,013. VNET Group has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of VNET Group

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $257.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.22 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VNET Group will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

