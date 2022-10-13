Vow (VOW) Price Reaches $1.03

Vow (VOW) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, Vow has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vow token can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00005369 BTC on popular exchanges. Vow has a total market cap of $161.67 million and approximately $730,665.00 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,211.58 or 0.27194387 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010621 BTC.

Vow Token Profile

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow (VOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vow has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Vow is 0.97492269 USD and is down -13.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $670,770.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vowcurrency.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

