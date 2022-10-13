VRES (VRS) Price Reaches $0.52

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One VRES token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00002676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VRES has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. VRES has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and $530.00 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,421.52 or 1.00008627 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00039658 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00057726 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005287 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022602 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.56913611 USD and is down -11.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,402.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

