Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Coverage Initiated at MKM Partners

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

PET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Wag! Group from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Wag! Group Price Performance

Shares of Wag! Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,253. Wag! Group has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $13.13.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.

