Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Walgreens Boots Alliance also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.45-4.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.23.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.32. 699,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,265,612. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 136,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

