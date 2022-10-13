Walken Price Tops $0.0494 on Major Exchanges (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Walken has a market cap of $100.65 million and $1.66 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can now be bought for $0.0494 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Walken has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken (WLKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Walken has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Walken is 0.04957092 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,707,463.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://walken.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

