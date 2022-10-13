Walken (WLKN) Price Reaches $0.0490 on Exchanges

Walken (WLKN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Walken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Walken has a market capitalization of $100.65 million and $1.75 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Walken has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. The official website for Walken is walken.io.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken (WLKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Walken has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Walken is 0.04939131 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,670,426.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://walken.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

