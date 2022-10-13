Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires 300,125 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5,851.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300,125 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.9% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after purchasing an additional 773,812 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,567,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,394,000 after purchasing an additional 360,643 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 4.9 %

BAC traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.33. 2,251,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,532,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $251.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.84.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.