Walker Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 174,176 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 174,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 119,209 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 474,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $43.83. 537,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,481,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

