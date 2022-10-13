Walker Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 227,974 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 227,974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,801,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 0.8% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $408,481,000 after purchasing an additional 601,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $321,022,000 after purchasing an additional 323,397 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $371,684,000. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

