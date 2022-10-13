Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $9 Million in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 107,990 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,999,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 77.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,964. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.16. 110,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,987. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average of $78.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

