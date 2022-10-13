Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.21 Million Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.78.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of WEC stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.67. The stock had a trading volume of 74,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.90. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.17 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.