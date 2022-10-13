Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 146,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,000. Walker Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of AllianceBernstein at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 248,055 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 116,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Trading Up 2.0 %

AllianceBernstein stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,096. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.88.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $971.40 million during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.30%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 76.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AB. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

