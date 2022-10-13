Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.70.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.64. 710,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,839,642. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $142.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.