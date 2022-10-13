Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 117,964 Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,000. Walker Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Main Street Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.4% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 141,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,911. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 79.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

