Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,684 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after buying an additional 17,612,768 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,352,000 after buying an additional 3,038,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,410,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 534.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,299,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,023 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.88.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $3.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.17. 60,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,901. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.53 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

