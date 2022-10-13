Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.65

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 4340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Wallbox Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wallbox Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Wallbox by 60.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 56,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 105,586 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wallbox by 13.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wallbox by 11.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the first quarter valued at $323,000. 4.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.