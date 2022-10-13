Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.65

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 4340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.
WBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
