Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.80. 157,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,417,675. The stock has a market cap of $357.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

