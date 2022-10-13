Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 166.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 680.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,621,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,343,000 after purchasing an additional 922,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,931,000 after acquiring an additional 626,534 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $12,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,973,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,332,000 after acquiring an additional 427,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $9,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

