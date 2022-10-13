Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 769.6% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Waste Management by 9.2% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

